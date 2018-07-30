Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Activated ahead of Monday's start
Estrada (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Monday's start against Oakland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Estrada will be back on the mound in a big-league game for the first time since July 3, when he suffered a mild left glute strain versus the Mets. In 17 starts this year, he's logged a 4.72 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 70 strikeouts in 89.2 innings.
