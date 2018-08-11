Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows five runs in loss
Estrada (5-9) gave up five runs on five hits in a loss to the Rays on Friday, striking out six and walking two in 5.1 innings.
Estrada allowed only five hits but four of them went for extra bases, including two home runs. Estrada now carries a 4.84 ERA with a middle-of-the-road 1.28 WHIP and a .256 batting average against. The 35-year-old's 6.8 K/9 is well below that of last year's (8.5 K/9) or from 2016 (8.4 K/9). His next start will be against the Royals in Kansas City.
