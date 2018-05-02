Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows four runs in five innings Tuesday
Estrada allowed four runs on seven hits in a no-decision against the Twins on Tuesday, striking out three and walking one in five innings.
Estrada gave up a solo home run to Joe Mauer in the first, as well as an RBI double to Eddie Rosario. He then put up zeros until the sixth, but was knocked out of the game by Rosario's two-run homer. The home runs have been a problem for Estrada, as he's now given up nine homers through 32 innings. Over the last four games, the veteran righty has allowed 18 runs in 19 innings, bringing his ERA to 6.19 on the season. He'll look to get things on track in his next start against the Rays in Tampa Bay.
