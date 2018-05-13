Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows four runs in losing effort
Estrada (2-3) took the loss Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.
After tossing six scoreless innings in his previous start, Estrada was unable to replicate that success in Saturday's outing. The 34-year-old allowed three runs on three consecutive extra-base hits in the third inning -- two doubles followed by a Hanley Ramirez two-run homer -- while an RBI single in the sixth frame accounted for the final run against him. Estrada has now allowed four or more runs in five of his last six starts, leaving his ERA at an unsightly 5.32 through 44 innings (eight starts). His weak strikeout rate (7.0 K/9) leaves something to be desired from a fantasy perspective, while his struggles with keeping the ball in the park this season (2.1 HR/9) make him difficult to trust altogether. Up next is a home matchup against the A's.
