Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows one run through seven

Estrada allowed just a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out five batters through seven innings during Monday's loss to the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Toronto bullpen blew a 6-1 lead and cost Estrada his fifth win of the campaign. The 34-year-old veteran entered Monday's game with an 8.87 ERA and 2.06 WHIP through his past 10 starts, so this was a nice rebound, albeit against a basement-dwelling club. It's probably best to be selective with his opponents moving forward, and it's not out of the question to ignore Estrada entirely in some settings. He lines up for a daunting matchup against the Astros at Minute Maid Park in his next start.