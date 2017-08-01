Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows one run through seven
Estrada allowed just a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out five batters through seven innings during Monday's loss to the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.
The Toronto bullpen blew a 6-1 lead and cost Estrada his fifth win of the campaign. The 34-year-old veteran entered Monday's game with an 8.87 ERA and 2.06 WHIP through his past 10 starts, so this was a nice rebound, albeit against a basement-dwelling club. It's probably best to be selective with his opponents moving forward, and it's not out of the question to ignore Estrada entirely in some settings. He lines up for a daunting matchup against the Astros at Minute Maid Park in his next start.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Turns in five mediocre innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Beat down by Indians on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Struggles against Tigers•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gives away big lead Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Happily turns calendar to July•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Walks seven in no-decision Friday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...