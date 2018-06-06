Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows one run vs. Yankees

Estrada allowed one run on six hits over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out six but did not factor into the decision.

Estrada worked through the first six innings of Tuesday's contest with relative ease, with only two of his six hits on the night going for extra bases. He entered for the seventh inning but was removed after allowing a leadoff single to Gary Sanchez. Reliever Seung Hwan Oh then entered the game and promptly gave up four runs, adding the sole earned run to Estrada's ledger. It was a strong performance by the veteran starter who had given up four runs in each of his last two starts. He'll take the mound again Sunday against the Orioles.