Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows one run vs. Yankees
Estrada allowed one run on six hits over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out six but did not factor into the decision.
Estrada worked through the first six innings of Tuesday's contest with relative ease, with only two of his six hits on the night going for extra bases. He entered for the seventh inning but was removed after allowing a leadoff single to Gary Sanchez. Reliever Seung Hwan Oh then entered the game and promptly gave up four runs, adding the sole earned run to Estrada's ledger. It was a strong performance by the veteran starter who had given up four runs in each of his last two starts. He'll take the mound again Sunday against the Orioles.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Lasts 3.2 innings vs. Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Only lasts 4.1 innings in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Fans six in losing effort Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows four runs in losing effort•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Throws six innings in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows four runs in five innings Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...