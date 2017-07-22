Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Beat down by Indians on Friday

Estrada (4-7) lasted just 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Estrada gave up just one run on three hits through his first four frames Friday, but four Indians crossed the plate before the veteran could finish the fifth. After posting career-best marks in his first two seasons with Toronto, Estrada has looked like a different man in 2017. The 34-year-old's 5.52 ERA and 1.49 WHIP are his worst numbers since becoming a starter. He'll aim to get back on track in his next start Wednesday against Oakland.