Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Beats Mariners for fifth win

Estrada (5-8) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four over seven innings in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Estrada wasn't exactly dominant (eight swinging strikes on 93 pitches), but he was successful regardless as Seattle couldn't find any holes in the field. After outperforming his peripherals for many years, Estrada has crashed hard over the past two seasons, with all the homers finally catching up to him. His 10.4 percent K-BB rate this year is his worst mark since his rookie season in 2008. Estrada draws the Rays at home next weekend.