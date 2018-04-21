Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Carried to win by offense Friday

Estrada (2-1) picked up the win over the Yankees on Friday, giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

Three of the hits he gave up left the yard, but the Jays backed him with two homers of their own en route to an 8-5 victory. Estrada now has a solid 18:8 K:BB though 22 innings, but his 5.32 ERA and 2.5 HR/9 may not improve in his next start Thursday at home against the surging Red Sox.