Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Continues rebound stretch with fifth win
Estrada (5-7) pitched seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts during Thursday's win over the Yankees. He worked around five hits and three walks.
After a rough midseason run (9.52 ERA through nine starts), Estrada has now allowed just six runs through 26 innings over his past four outings. It's an encouraging rebound, and especially considering the past two games have come against the Astros and Yankees. With a 4.85 ERA and 1.40 WHIP for the campaign, it's not out of the question to remain a little selective with Estrada's matchups, but he definitely appears to be trending back in the right direction. A home start against the Rays is up next for Estrada.
