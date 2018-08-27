Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could be headed to DL

Estrada (back) doesn't have a locker in the clubhouse prior to Monday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Estrada lasted just two innings in his previous start and said afterwards that he's considering a cortisone shot to help with the back soreness that's been bothering him for a few weeks now. While he claims he's healthy enough to pitch through the issue, the Blue Jays may opt to play it safe and shut him down for a little while.