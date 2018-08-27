Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could be headed to DL
Estrada (back) doesn't have a locker in the clubhouse prior to Monday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Estrada lasted just two innings in his previous start and said afterwards that he's considering a cortisone shot to help with the back soreness that's been bothering him for a few weeks now. While he claims he's healthy enough to pitch through the issue, the Blue Jays may opt to play it safe and shut him down for a little while.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders five in loss to Phillies•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win in mediocre outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Picks up sixth win•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Beats Mariners for fifth win•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders four in return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...