Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could throw off mound Wednesday

Estrada (hip) played catch Sunday and could throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After Monday's team off day, the Blue Jays plan to check in on Estrada prior to Tuesday's game against the Braves to see how his strained left glute responded to the flat-ground throwing session. If Estrada reports no renewed pain, he'll likely resume mound work Wednesday and could be cleared to start Friday or Saturday against the Red Sox. After a rough first two months of the season, Estrada has been effective since the beginning of June, posting a 2.90 ERA and 28:8 K:BB in 31 innings over his last six starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories