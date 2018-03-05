Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Cruises through second spring outing

Estrada tossed three scoreless innings in Sunday's 4-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies, surrendering one hit and no walks while striking out three batters.

After a rough 2017 campaign in which he posted a 4.98 ERA and 1.38 WHIP -- his highest marks in both categories since he became a full-time starter in 2012 -- Estrada tweaked his repertoire in the offseason. Those adjustments, which have included an altered delivery and tinkering with his changeup and cutter, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, have paid dividends so far this spring, with the right-hander running up four scoreless frames across two appearances. While that sample is too small to draw any sweeping conclusions, it at least provides some optimism that Estrada can bounce back and resurface as a useful back-end rotation piece for the Blue Jays, despite boasting a fastball that typically sits in the upper 80s. The 34-year-old has long shown the ability to compensate for his lack of premium velocity by generating lots of downward movement on his pitches, a trait that Estrada said induced a few "swing and misses" Sunday.