Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Dealing with back issue
Estrada said he was dealing with some back issues during his start against the Orioles on Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports. "I had a little something pop up but it wasn't a big deal. I don't know what happened. My lower back kind of got me a little bit today," Estrada said.
Estrada lasted just four innings Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while earning the loss. While he noted the back issue hindered his ability to follow through at times, the veteran right-hander didn't seem too worried about the issue, adding, "It's unfortunate but I'll be ready to go for the next one." Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win against Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Pitches seven strong innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Ticketed for Saturday start•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Cruises through second spring outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Makes offseason adjustments•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Rocked by BoSox on Wednesday•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...