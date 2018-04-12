Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Dealing with back issue

Estrada said he was dealing with some back issues during his start against the Orioles on Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports. "I had a little something pop up but it wasn't a big deal. I don't know what happened. My lower back kind of got me a little bit today," Estrada said.

Estrada lasted just four innings Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while earning the loss. While he noted the back issue hindered his ability to follow through at times, the veteran right-hander didn't seem too worried about the issue, adding, "It's unfortunate but I'll be ready to go for the next one." Consider him day-to-day for now.