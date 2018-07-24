Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Exits rehab outing

Estrada (hip) left Tuesday's minor-league rehab start after developing a blister on his right middle finger, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Estrada was originally a candidate to start Monday's game for the Blue Jays, but the team opted for another rehab appearance following Saturday's bullpen session. The 35-year-old pitched 3.1 innings prior to exiting, and the blister is currently considered a day-to-day issue. The good news at this point is Estrada avoided aggravating the glute strain that landed him on the disabled list just before the All-Star break, but the blister certainly complicates his return timetable.

