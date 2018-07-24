Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Exits rehab outing
Estrada (hip) left Tuesday's minor-league rehab start after developing a blister on his right middle finger, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Estrada was originally a candidate to start Monday's game for the Blue Jays, but the team opted for another rehab appearance following Saturday's bullpen session. The 35-year-old pitched 3.1 innings prior to exiting, and the blister is currently considered a day-to-day issue. The good news at this point is Estrada avoided aggravating the glute strain that landed him on the disabled list just before the All-Star break, but the blister certainly complicates his return timetable.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't make return Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Throws side session Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Set to return shortly after break•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Heads to disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't return before All-Star break•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could throw off mound Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...