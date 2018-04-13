Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Expected to make next start
Manager John Gibbons stated that Estrada (back) was feeling better Friday and he remains on schedule to pitch against Kansas City on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Estrada experienced some back issues during his outing against Baltimore on Wednesday, though he doesn't appear overly concerned about the minor injury moving forward. Following the game, Estrada said that he would be "ready to go for the next one" and he seems to be on the right track at the moment. Expect an update on his status later this weekend.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Dealing with back issue•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win against Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Pitches seven strong innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Ticketed for Saturday start•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Cruises through second spring outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Makes offseason adjustments•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...