Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Expected to make next start

Manager John Gibbons stated that Estrada (back) was feeling better Friday and he remains on schedule to pitch against Kansas City on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Estrada experienced some back issues during his outing against Baltimore on Wednesday, though he doesn't appear overly concerned about the minor injury moving forward. Following the game, Estrada said that he would be "ready to go for the next one" and he seems to be on the right track at the moment. Expect an update on his status later this weekend.