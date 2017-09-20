Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Extends contract through 2018
Estrada and the Blue Jays agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $13 million contract extension, keeping him with the team through the end of the 2018 season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Rather than gauging his value on the open market as a free agent this winter, Estrada opted for the security of rejoining the Blue Jays for an additional year following an up-and-down 2017 campaign. The 34-year-old struggled mightily from early June through the end of August and may have been at risk of being bounced from the rotation, but he's gotten back on track in September with a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over four starts. Estrada's solid finish might have been enough to convince the organization that he remains a viable mid- or back-end rotation arm even as he nears the end of his career, though he'll need to do a better job of reining in the long ball to enjoy consistent success in 2018.
