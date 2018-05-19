Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Fans six in losing effort Friday

Estrada (2-4) took the loss against the A's on Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings while striking out six.

The Jays could only muster one run on the night, pinning another loss on Estrada despite his fourth quality start of the season. The right-hander will take a disappointing 5.15 ERA, but an encouraging 40:15 K:BB through 50.2 innings, into his next outing Thursday at home against the Angels.