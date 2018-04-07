Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win against Rangers
Estrada (1-0) picked up the win against the Rangers on Friday, scattering five hits over six innings, giving up one earned run, striking out seven and walking one in Toronto's 8-5 victory.
Estrada got his first win of the season with the strong performance and he's off to a great start with a 2.77 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his first two outings of the year. He's coming off a disappointing season where he posted a 4.98 ERA in his 186 innings of work in 2017 but Estrada was a solid fantasy option as recently as 2016 when he had a 3.48 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 176 innings. If his first two starts of this season are a sign of things to come, he could be on his way to reverting back to that form.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Pitches seven strong innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Ticketed for Saturday start•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Cruises through second spring outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Makes offseason adjustments•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Rocked by BoSox on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strong outing leads to 10th win Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...