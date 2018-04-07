Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win against Rangers

Estrada (1-0) picked up the win against the Rangers on Friday, scattering five hits over six innings, giving up one earned run, striking out seven and walking one in Toronto's 8-5 victory.

Estrada got his first win of the season with the strong performance and he's off to a great start with a 2.77 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his first two outings of the year. He's coming off a disappointing season where he posted a 4.98 ERA in his 186 innings of work in 2017 but Estrada was a solid fantasy option as recently as 2016 when he had a 3.48 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 176 innings. If his first two starts of this season are a sign of things to come, he could be on his way to reverting back to that form.