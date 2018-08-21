Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win in mediocre outing
Estrada (7-9) gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings Monday against the Orioles. He picked up the win.
It wasn't a particularly efficient start, as Estrada needed 97 pitches (62 strikes) to get 16 outs, but he was able to pick up the win easily, as his teammates tagged Andrew Cashner for five earned runs and Blue Jays' bullpen slammed the door. Estrada has now won three of his last four starts, although he only has a quality start in one of those outings. His two-start week should continue Sunday at home against the Phillies.
