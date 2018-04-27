Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gives up five earned in loss to Red Sox

Estrada (2-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one as the Blue Jays fell 5-4.

It was the second straight start that saw Estrada give up five earned runs and he now has a 6.00 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP through 27 innings. Estrada's propensity for giving up home runs (he gave up a career-high 31 last year) led to him sporting a 4.98 ERA in 2017 and the seven long balls he's served up so far this year suggest that could continue to be an issue. Until he can start to limit the big flies, it's going to be hard for Estrada to approach the ratios that he posted over his solid run over the 2015-16 seasons when he averaged a 3.30 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.