Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Heads to disabled list
Estrada (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left glute strain.
Estrada exited Tuesday's start against the Mets with the injury and wasn't going to be ready for a return at Boston this weekend, so the Blue Jays are sending him to the DL. The 35-year-old will hopefully have ample time to recover with the All-Star break allowing the team to realign their starting rotation, and Estrada could pitch July 22 against the Orioles if healthy enough to return.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't return before All-Star break•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could throw off mound Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: MRI reveals glute strain•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Settles for no-decision Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Loses despite strong start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...