Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Heads to disabled list

Estrada (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left glute strain.

Estrada exited Tuesday's start against the Mets with the injury and wasn't going to be ready for a return at Boston this weekend, so the Blue Jays are sending him to the DL. The 35-year-old will hopefully have ample time to recover with the All-Star break allowing the team to realign their starting rotation, and Estrada could pitch July 22 against the Orioles if healthy enough to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories