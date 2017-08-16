Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Hit hard by Rays on Tuesday

Estrada (5-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, giving up six runs on 10 hits -- including two home runs -- and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

Hours after Jon Morosi of MLB Network broke the news that Estrada had been claimed by a team and not passed through revocable waivers, the right-hander reverted to his June form and didn't do much to bolster his trade value. The pending free agent will take a 5.09 ERA into his next outing, scheduled for Sunday on the road against the Cubs -- assuming he's still a Blue Jay by then, of course.