Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: In line for Monday's start

Estrada (hip) threw a bullpen Friday and is expected to start against Oakland on Monday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Estrada has been receiving treatment on a right middle finger blister that forced him to leave Tuesday's minor-league rehab assignment, but it appears as though his hip is headed in the right direction for a return from the DL next week. Look for him to take the mound in Oakland on Monday after experiencing no issues during Friday's side session.