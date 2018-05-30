Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Lasts 3.2 innings vs. Red Sox

Estrada (2-6) allowed four runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Estrada -- who entered Tuesday's contest having allowed the most extra-base hits in the majors (35) -- allowed a pair of runs in the first inning on a Xander Bogaerts single followed by back-to-back doubles from Mitch Moreland and J.D. Martinez. He then surrendered two more doubles in the second inning and was finally yanked from the contest after serving up another pair of hits and a run in the fourth. It's been a tumultuous season for the veteran, but he'll look to reduce his unsightly 5.68 ERA in his upcoming start against the Yankees on Monday.