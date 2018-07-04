Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Leaves Tuesday's game

Estrada exited Tuesday's game against the Mets due to left hip soreness, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Estrada faced only three batters before leaving the game -- recording one out and ultimately being charged with two runs -- and threw only 12 pitches. X-rays came back negative but the severity of the issue remains unclear. The 34-year-old is slated to face the Braves next Tuesday, and he should be considered day-to-day while he is evaluated further.

