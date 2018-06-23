Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Loses despite strong start
Estrada (4-7) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, despite a solid outing in which he gave up two earned runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking two in the Blue Jays' 2-1 defeat.
Estrada is in a groove at the moment, as he's now thrown six innings and given up less than three earned runs in each of last four starts, a stretch where he's posted a 2-1 record and a 26:4 K:BB. His 4.48 ERA and 1.27 WHIP still don't look especially appealing thanks to an erratic start to the season, but he's worked his way back to viability as a streaming option, and Estrada could see his stock rise beyond that should he show he can keep this recent form going. The veteran right-hander does have to contend with a tough matchup in his next outing, which will see him take on the Astros next Wednesday.
