Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: MRI reveals glute strain

Estrada's MRI on Wednesday revealed a mild glute strain, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Estrada left Tuesday's contest after facing just three batters and could potentially land on the disabled list according to manager John Gibbons. The team will have a couple days to decide whether he will need a stint on the shelf, so expect an update on his status in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories