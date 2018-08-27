Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Not headed to DL

Estrada (back) will not be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

There was speculation that Estrada would be headed for the DL after it was reported that he didn't have a locker in the clubhouse Monday, but it appears the Blue Jays are confident that the right-hander won't require a stint on the DL to get past the back issues that have bothered him for the past few weeks. Assuming he's able to stay on turn, his next start will come against the Marlins on Saturday.