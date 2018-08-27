Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Not headed to DL
Estrada (back) will not be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
There was speculation that Estrada would be headed for the DL after it was reported that he didn't have a locker in the clubhouse Monday, but it appears the Blue Jays are confident that the right-hander won't require a stint on the DL to get past the back issues that have bothered him for the past few weeks. Assuming he's able to stay on turn, his next start will come against the Marlins on Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could be headed to DL•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders five in loss to Phillies•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win in mediocre outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Picks up sixth win•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Beats Mariners for fifth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...