Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Only lasts 4.1 innings in loss
Estrada (2-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
The Angels got to Estrada in the second, third and fifth innings, knocking the 34-year-old out after 88 pitches. He only managed one strikeout, his lowest tally in a start in nearly three years (June of 2015). Estrada has given up at least four runs in six of his last eight starts, resulting in a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP for the season. That's the eighth-worst ERA among qualified starters. He lines up to face the Red Sox in Boston his next time out.
