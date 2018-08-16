Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Picks up sixth win
Estrada (6-9) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings against the Royals.
Estrada struggled mainly with Salvador Perez, allowing three hits -- including two home runs -- to the Kansas City backstop, but he was otherwise mostly able to contain the Royals' bats. Despite the win, the 35-year-old has allowed multiple long balls in consecutive starts, and at least four runs three times in his last four outings. He'll take a mediocre 4.87 ERA and 6.6 K/9 into Monday's start against the Orioles.
-
