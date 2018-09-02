Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Picks up where he left off in August

Estrada was unable to complete five innings for a second consecutive outing, allowing 11 baserunners and six earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.

It has been reported Estrada is dealing with neck soreness in recent weeks. That is a kind way of saying he is suffering from whiplash watching batted balls fly by him. He has now allowed 48 baserunners over his last 23.2 innings. If he makes his next start, it comes next weekend against Cleveland.