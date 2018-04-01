Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Pitches seven strong innings
Estrada completed seven innings Saturday against the Yankees, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two.
Estrada neutralized both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton-- holding them to a combined 1-for-7 with a walk-- only to allow two home runs to Tyler Austin. Long a flyball heavy pitcher, it was a familiar path to success for Estrada as he induced 10 flyballs as opposed to nine groundballs. That leaves him exposed to the home run ball, making his results volatile with last season being a prime example as he allowed 1.50 HR/9 and posted a 4.98 ERA.
