Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Quality start in loss to O's

Estrada (7-13) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five as the Blue Jays fell 2-1 to the Orioles.

It's only the right-hander's third quality start in nine outings since the All-Star break. a stretch during which Estrada has stumbled to a 7.36 ERA even after Wednesday's performance. He'll try to finish the season on a high note in his final start Tuesday at home against the Astros.