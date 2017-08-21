Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Quality start in Sunday no-decision
Estrada allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Cubs.
All the damage against Estrada came on a three-run double by Albert Almora in the third inning, but Toronto's offense was able to erase the deficit in what ended as a 6-5 extra-inning loss. Estrada got over Tuesday's hiccup against the Rays in a hurry, coming back to form for his fourth quality start in five outings. He'll look to keep the good times rolling Saturday against the Twins.
