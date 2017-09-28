Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Rocked by BoSox on Wednesday

Estrada (10-9) took the loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday, coughing up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and a walk over only 2.1 innings while striking out two.

After posting a 1.67 ERA through his first four September starts, Estrada crashed back to earth in his final outing of the year. The veteran righty will return to Toronto's rotation next year hoping to improve significantly on the disastrous 4.98 ERA he put together in 2017.