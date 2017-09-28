Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Rocked by BoSox on Wednesday
Estrada (10-9) took the loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday, coughing up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and a walk over only 2.1 innings while striking out two.
After posting a 1.67 ERA through his first four September starts, Estrada crashed back to earth in his final outing of the year. The veteran righty will return to Toronto's rotation next year hoping to improve significantly on the disastrous 4.98 ERA he put together in 2017.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strong outing leads to 10th win Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Extends contract through 2018•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Goes eight strong for ninth win•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strikes out seven in win over Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Seven shutout frames go to waste•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows six runs in win over Orioles•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...