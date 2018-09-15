Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Rocked in short outing
Estrada (7-12) surrendered eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings, picking up the loss Friday against the Yankees.
Estrada never managed to settle down, allowing five first-inning runs followed by three more in the third. He tossed 34 of 55 pitches for strikes. The 35-year-old has disappointed in 2018, accruing 5.62 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 97 strikeouts across 133 frames this season. His next start lines up for Wednesday against Baltimore.
