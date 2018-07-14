Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Set to return shortly after break
Estrada (hip) is scheduled to start the Blue Jays' fourth game out of the All-Star break, July 23 against the Twins, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear whether the Jays plan to have Estrada make a rehab start during the break or simply throw on the side, but regardless, it sounds like the right-hander will be a go right away to begin the second half. A glute strain put Estrada on the DL earlier this month. He has seen his K/9 drop from 8.5 last year to 7.0 so far in 2018 while his home-run rate has remained the same, so there isn't much reason to think his 4.72 ERA will improve significantly over the remainder of the season.
