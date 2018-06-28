Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Settles for no-decision Wednesday

Estrada didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out only one.

The Jays staked him to a five-run lead before he even took the mound, but the right-hander quickly gave three of them back in the bottom of the first and then ground out four more frames to qualify for his fifth win of the year. Unfortunately for Estrada, Alex Bregman slugged a two-run homer off Ryan Tepera in the ninth to spoil it. Estrada will take a 4.53 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Mets.