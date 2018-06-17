Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Shuts down Nats in Saturday's win
Estrada (4-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Nationals, giving up three hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out four.
The right-hander pounded the strike zone all day in his best start of the season, throwing 76 of 109 pitches for strikes. Estrada's now delivered three straight quality starts, picking an excellent time to right the ship on his campaign as trade winds begin to blow through the Jays' roster. He'll take a 4.66 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Angels.
