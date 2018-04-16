Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Slated for Thursday start
Estrada (back) is scheduled to make his next start Thursday in New York against the Yankees, MLB.com reports.
Estrada had initially been in line to pitch on five days' rest Tuesday against the Royals, despite having experienced back problems during his previous outing versus the Orioles on April 11. He lasted four innings and gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in that contest, but after checking out fine in a post-start throwing session, Estrada won't miss any turns through the rotation. Rather than out of any concern about Estrada's health, the Blue Jays pushed the right-hander back an additional two days in the pitching schedule as a result of postponed games Saturday and Sunday in Cleveland due to inclement weather.
