Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Start bumped after back injection

Estrada was bumped from Sunday's start after receiving a stem-cell injection to his lower-back, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Estrada received the treatment following Monday's start against the Astros, so he will not pitch in Sunday's season finale. The 35-year-old will finish the season with a 5.64 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 28 starts and is likely done as a Blue Jay as he enters free agency in 2019.