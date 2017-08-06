Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Estrada allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Saturday's win over Houston. He didn't factor into the decision.
Estrada took advantage of soft matchups against the White Sox and Athletics in his past two starts and allowed just three runs through 12 innings. However, Saturday's road date with the Astros was a much more daunting test, and the 34-year-old veteran passed it. However, with a 5.12 ERA and 1.42 WHIP for the year, Estrada still can't be viewed as the go-to fantasy asset that he's been in the past. His recent form is definitely encouraging, though. Estrada lines up to face the Pirates at the Rogers Centre in his next start.
