Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strikes out seven in win over Orioles

Estrada (7-8) earned the win Monday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Estrada was sharp in this one, throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and going without a walk for the third time in a start this season. He allowed a run on two hits in the fourth inning before allowing a solo home run in the fifth. The win was Estrada's third in as many decisions and boosted his K:BB to a solid 26:6 over his last five starts. He will look to continue his recent success Saturday against the Twins.