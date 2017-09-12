Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strikes out seven in win over Orioles
Estrada (7-8) earned the win Monday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Estrada was sharp in this one, throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and going without a walk for the third time in a start this season. He allowed a run on two hits in the fourth inning before allowing a solo home run in the fifth. The win was Estrada's third in as many decisions and boosted his K:BB to a solid 26:6 over his last five starts. He will look to continue his recent success Saturday against the Twins.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Seven shutout frames go to waste•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows six runs in win over Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Quality start in Sunday no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Hit hard by Rays on Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Continues rebound stretch with fifth win•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...