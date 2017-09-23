Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Strong outing leads to 10th win Friday
Estrada (10-8) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four across seven innings to earn the victory Friday against the Yankees.
Estrada gave up a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the first inning before settling down while receiving plenty of run support as he cruised to his 10th victory the season. He's been outstanding during his four starts this month, as he's allowed just five earned runs to lower his ERA from 5.23 to 4.70, and fantasy managers who have used him lately in lineups have reaped the rewards. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Red Sox.
