Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Submits quality outing vs. Indians

Estrada allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings. He didn't factor into the decision Friday against Cleveland.

Estrada surrendered a run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth, exiting the game with a one-run deficit. The Blue Jays would score a run in the seventh to tie the game 2-2, effectively allowing Estrada to slip off the hook. The 35-year-old managed to bounce back from two consecutive disappointing outings, giving up 11 runs over just 6.1 innings of work. Although he continues to battle back and neck soreness, Estrada will keep pitching until further notice.