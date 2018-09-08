Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Submits quality outing vs. Indians
Estrada allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings. He didn't factor into the decision Friday against Cleveland.
Estrada surrendered a run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth, exiting the game with a one-run deficit. The Blue Jays would score a run in the seventh to tie the game 2-2, effectively allowing Estrada to slip off the hook. The 35-year-old managed to bounce back from two consecutive disappointing outings, giving up 11 runs over just 6.1 innings of work. Although he continues to battle back and neck soreness, Estrada will keep pitching until further notice.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Carries over disappointing August•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Set for Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Not headed to DL•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could be headed to DL•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders five in loss to Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...