Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders five in loss to Phillies
Estrada (7-10) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two over two innings as he took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia. He's been dealing with back soreness over the past few weeks, and although he claims he's healthy enough to keep pitching, he's considering a cortisone shot, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Estrada's outing didn't last long, as he gave up two runs in the first inning, one in the second and two more in the third prior to being lifted. He threw just 38 of 71 pitches for strikes. If Estrada manages to battle through the back issue, he'll line up to face Miami on Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gets win in mediocre outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Picks up sixth win•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Beats Mariners for fifth win•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders four in return from DL•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...