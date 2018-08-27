Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders five in loss to Phillies

Estrada (7-10) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two over two innings as he took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia. He's been dealing with back soreness over the past few weeks, and although he claims he's healthy enough to keep pitching, he's considering a cortisone shot, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Estrada's outing didn't last long, as he gave up two runs in the first inning, one in the second and two more in the third prior to being lifted. He threw just 38 of 71 pitches for strikes. If Estrada manages to battle through the back issue, he'll line up to face Miami on Saturday.