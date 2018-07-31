Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders four in return from DL
Estrada (4-8) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks across four innings as he was saddled with the loss Monday against Oakland.
Estrada struggled in his first outing back from a hip injury, as he was lifted with a four-run deficit after tossing 69 pitches (40 for strikes). Prior to Monday's start, his last outing dates back to a relief appearance July 3, when he recorded just one out on 12 pitches. The 35-year-old will head into his next performance with a 4.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 70 strikeouts over 93.2 innings as he hopes to shake off the rust.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: In line for Monday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Exits rehab outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Won't make return Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Throws side session Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Set to return shortly after break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start