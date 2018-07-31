Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders four in return from DL

Estrada (4-8) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks across four innings as he was saddled with the loss Monday against Oakland.

Estrada struggled in his first outing back from a hip injury, as he was lifted with a four-run deficit after tossing 69 pitches (40 for strikes). Prior to Monday's start, his last outing dates back to a relief appearance July 3, when he recorded just one out on 12 pitches. The 35-year-old will head into his next performance with a 4.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 70 strikeouts over 93.2 innings as he hopes to shake off the rust.