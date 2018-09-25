Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Surrenders four vs. Astros
Estrada (7-14) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over 4.2 innings, taking the loss Monday against Houston.
Estrada got off to a rocky start, giving up a run in the first inning, two in the second and another in the third. Two of his four runs allowed came via the home-run ball. This may have been one of Estrada's final outings as a Blue Jay and perhaps of his career, given the 35-year-old hasn't found much success in recent years. He finished the 2017 campaign with a 4.98 ERA over 186 innings, and he owns a 5.64 ERA and 103 strikeouts across 143.2 frames with one start remaining in 2018.
