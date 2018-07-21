Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Throws side session Saturday

Estrada (hip) will toss a side session Saturday, which will determine whether he's able to return from the 10-day DL in advance of his expected start against the Twins on Monday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Manager John Gibbons said that if all goes according to plan, Estrada will take the mound Monday. The right-hander was initially placed on the disabled list prior to the All-Star break due to a left glute strain.